ROY EDWARD JACKSON, 51, of Ironton, father of Roy E. Jackson II and Shawn A. Jackson, died July 23 at home. He was a dock foreman for Transload Terminal in Catlettsburg, Ky. Funeral service will be noon July 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Langdon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigating second, third shootings this week
- New art gallery opens in Central City Antiques District
- Bartrum brings versatility to Spring Valley football
- Cabell County, Huntington set trick-or-treat times for 2021
- Plan to transform Kyova Mall to entertainment center an economic ‘spark’ for Boyd County
- Grant for Tri-State Airport to secure air service to Chicago, DC
- Charleston mall space still set to become hotel
- Judge says, for now, WV transgender girl can play on girls teams despite state ban
- JEAN KIPP DEAN
- Tab for Justice's luxury pickup shopping spree tops $1 million
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Huntington Area Regional Theatre company presents "Cinderella"
- Photos: Sloane Square Gallery
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Fairmont, little league baseball
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Horse Show
- Photos: A Cappella in the Park
- Photos: Barboursville Splash Park
- Photos: Volunteers repaint 10th Street underpass
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Jefferson, Little League Baseball
- Photos: Workshop with Jessica Drenk at HMA