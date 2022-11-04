RUBEN ISULAT BALANDRA, 71 of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 31, 1951, son of the late Vicente and Enriqueta Isulat Balandra. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Vince Balandra and two infant sisters. Ruben was a veteran of the United States Marines Corps and retired from the United States Postal Service. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sue Balandra; two sons, Brandon Balandra of Durham, N.C., and Vincent (Danetta) Balandra of South Point, Ohio; three sisters, Fe Ortiz, Caridad Baudin and Esperanza Caimol; two brothers, Cesar Balandra and Mario Balandra; two grandchildren, Braylon Ruben Balandra and Malia Balandra; daughter-in-law Sarah Meadows; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and family. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is honored to assist the family with arrangements for their loved one. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

