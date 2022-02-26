RUBY BELLE LUNDY, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born August 29, 1929, in Ashland, Ky., to the late Hansford and Nellie Stollings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Lundy, and grandson, Adam Lee Maynard. Ruby is survived by her four children, Debbie (Frank) Peck, Bonnie (David) Blatt, Larry (Kathy) Lundy and Jimmy (Kathy) Lundy; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Mary Opal Bradley, Trecie (Harry) Snyder and Gloria Belcher. Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

