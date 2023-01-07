Ruby Bryant Boll
RUBY BRYANT BOLL passed away on December 30, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Ruby moved to North Carolina in 2012 sharing her time between Southport, North Carolina and New Bern, North Carolina.

She was born on October 14, 1930, in Ironton, Ohio. Ruby was one of eight children born to Joseph and Florence Hush Bryant. She was a graduate of Pedro High School in Lawrence County, Ohio. Ruby married Anthony Titus Boll and they resided on the Boll Farm in Pedro, Ohio. She was a busy farmer's wife and mother. She was also involved in their other family businesses in addition to the farm including 2 Purina dealerships and a Dekalb dealership.

