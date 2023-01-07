RUBY BRYANT BOLL passed away on December 30, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Ruby moved to North Carolina in 2012 sharing her time between Southport, North Carolina and New Bern, North Carolina.
She was born on October 14, 1930, in Ironton, Ohio. Ruby was one of eight children born to Joseph and Florence Hush Bryant. She was a graduate of Pedro High School in Lawrence County, Ohio. Ruby married Anthony Titus Boll and they resided on the Boll Farm in Pedro, Ohio. She was a busy farmer's wife and mother. She was also involved in their other family businesses in addition to the farm including 2 Purina dealerships and a Dekalb dealership.
Ruby was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church and served several terms as President of the Catholic Women's Club. She volunteered for many community organizations including the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, and the March of Dimes. She also served for over a decade on the Board of Directors for the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
Ruby was preceded in death by Tony, after 55 years of marriage, and her siblings Garnet McKee, Marie Waller, Faye Cron, Elmer Bryant, Joseph Bryant Jr., and Hershel Bryant.
Ruby is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (James) Meehan and Rebecca (Robert) Nenni. She is further survived by her seven grandchildren: Hilary Meehan, Maureen (Kiley Barefoot) Meehan, Daniel (Jessica) Meehan, Andrew (Amy) Nenni, Louis (Erin) Nenni, Elizabeth (Mark) Queen, Kathleen Nenni Rizzo and eight great-grandchildren: Titus Meehan, Brady, Jackson and Grayson Nenni, Harper and Vivian Rizzo, Audrey and Vance Queen. She is survived also by her brother Wayne (Carol) Bryant and sister-in-law Bernadette Boll Kinney.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Mary's Church, 1059 County Road 26, Ironton, Ohio 45638 with Father John Boll and Father Wayne Morris officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ruby's honor can be made to the American Alzheimer Association. To offer condolences to the Boll family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.
