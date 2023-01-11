RUBY BRYANT BOLL, formerly of Ironton, died Dec. 30, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at St. Mary's Church, 1059 CR 26 Ironton. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer Association. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

