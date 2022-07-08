RUBY JANE NEASE LAMBERT, 78, of South Point passed on July 2, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Ruby was born December 13, 1943, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Walter and Alma Marie Jones Nease. Ruby is survived by her husband, Ted L. Lambert whom she married August 28, 1961, 4 children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton, Ohio, with Minister Willie Purdee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The Lambert family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church. To view the complete obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

