RUBY WALTERS, 95, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Harry Walters, died Feb. 15 in Holzer Senior Care Center, Bidwell, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

