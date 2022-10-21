RUSSELL EUGENE BENNETT JR., 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, made his journey to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Russell was born on August 17, 1956, to the late Russell Eugene and Mary Katherine Bennett in Proctorville, Ohio. Russell was a member of the class of 1974 at Fairland High School and served in the U.S. Army. Russell was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jane Russell and Maryland Sue. Russell is survived by his loving wife, Dora (Young); their sons, Joshua (Tisha) and Jeremiah; grandson, Jaydon (Micalah); granddaughter, Jaley Rose (Hunter); and grandson, Levi (Jessica). He is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Adriel, Wesley and Sylvia. He is survived by his siblings: Coral Anderson, Michael Bennett (Kamela), Pamela Taylor (Bobby), David Bennett, Ruth Rooker (Dan) and Jeff Bennett (Kelli); as well as sister-in-law, Katrina, and brother-in-law, Chuck, all from Proctorville, Chesapeake and South Point, Ohio. He was uncle "Junie" to many nieces and nephews and lifelong friend to Dayle Lindquist. In his lifetime, Russ was a hard worker and served the community of Chesapeake as a police officer and chief of police. Russ also worked for Ashland Oil and managed a service station and was a business owner. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, October 23rd, from noon to one at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio followed by a memorial service with Pastor Rob Jones officiating. John 11:25-26 "And Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die."" Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
