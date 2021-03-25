RUSSELL L. BOSTER, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 21, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, with his children by his side. He was preceded in death by his life partner, Rebecca E. Cape. Russell was born on July 25, 1936, to the late Homer P. and Ruth Cook Boster. Also preceding him in death were brothers, James, Donald, Emmett “Harvey,” Jackie, William “Dale” and John Boster; and sisters, Virginia “Rose” Boster Rigney and Mamie Ellen Boster. He is survived by one sister, Frances “Fanny” Boster Houghtby of Red Bluff, Calif. Also surviving are his children, Thomas Boster of Indianapolis, Ind.; Michael (Beth) Boster of Proctorville, Ohio; Pamela Boster (Keith) McGuire of South Point, Ohio; and Troy (Lisa) Boster of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren, Whitney (Daniel) Murphy, Daniel Boster and Jared (Chelsie) Boster; and great-grandchild, Liana Streets. Additionally, he is survived by a great number of cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbors. Russell was a true patriot with a deep love for his country and his community. Throughout his lifetime he served in many capacities in the volunteer fire service, the masonic lodge and various veterans organizations where he continued to serve his community and help others. Russell was a proud six-year veteran of the United States Army and the United States Army Reserves and a lifetime member of numerous veterans service organizations. He was a founding member of the Rome Volunteer Fire Department, Rome Township, Ohio, and was among the first trained emergency medical technicians (EMTs) in Lawrence County. In 2012, he was recognized for 50 years of service with the fire department. A memorial service honoring the memory of Russell will be conducted on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Todd Pauley officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Proctorville Lodge No. 550 will conduct Masonic Rites at 2:45 p.m. VFW Post No. 6878, Proctorville, will conduct military rites. Rome Volunteer Fire Department and Lawrence County 911 will conduct the Firefighter’s Last Call Ceremony. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Rome Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 966, Proctorville, OH 45669; to VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, or to a veterans organization of your choice.
