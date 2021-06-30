RUTH A. WILLIAMS MARTIN, 95, of Crown City, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home. She was born September 26, 1925, in Crown City, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Simms; parents, Roy and Edith Berry Williams; brother, Olof Ray (Ruth) Williams; sister, Eileen (Ernie) Watson; brother-in-law, Harding Fulks; her favorite seashell collecting buddy, son-in-law David Austin; and grandson, Michael Shannon Blake. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Austin of Chesapeake, Ohio; four grandchildren, Robin (Geron) Walters of Arizona, Sherry (Sherman) Potter of Chesapeake, Ohio, Keith (Cindy) Blake of South Point, Ohio, and the late Michael Shannon Blake; 11 great-grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and sixth generation great-great-great-grandchildren, Braxton, Carson, Nicole, Dawson, Carson and Cohen; sisters, Geraldine Fulks and Virginia Thompson; many nieces and nephews; many friends from the Chesapeake Flea Market; special thanks to neighbors Rhonda and Greg Keeney and Shelby Williams Terry; and thanks to Heartland Hospice. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Jerry Pastor Galloway officiating. Burial will follow the service at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

