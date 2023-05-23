RUTH ANN JOHNSON, 85 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her residence. She was born August 18, 1937, to the late Otis Lawson and Lillian Williams Sims. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Sims. Ruth retired from Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC and attended First Baptist Church of Proctorville. Her greatest achievements were her family and happiness. Heaven gained a wonderful lady. She is survived by her husband, Oris Johnson; two daughters, Kim (Howie) Damron of Chesapeake, Ohio and Rhonda Bame (Travis Hignite) of Ashland, Ky.; five grandchildren, Howie "Bub" Damron, Seth (Amy) Damron, Karisa Damron, Zebulun Bame, Gunner Hignite; eight great-grandchildren, Matthew Damron, Paisley Damron, Addelynn Damron, Cole Damron, Savannah and Brantley Ace Dillon, Mia Kay Damron, Brody Bressler; sister Norma Jean Sanders and several nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Mitch Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery in Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
