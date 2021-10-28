RUTH ANN LEDFORD, 87, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Logan, W.Va., widow of Thomas Coyen Ledford II, died Oct. 24 at home. She was a former director of the Easter Seal Society for Crippled Children & Adults of Logan County. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.slackandwallace.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beverly Christian Osborne Memorial Scholarship Fund, noted to the Scioto Foundation or online at www.sciotofoundation.org.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you