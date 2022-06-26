RUTH C. LAKE, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 3, 1934, to the late Lawrence "Shorty" and Icy Johnson Burcham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Lake; one brother, Richard Burcham; one son, Larry Lake. Ruth is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Jude of Milton, W.Va., and Kimberly Lake of Indiana; one grandson; two great grandsons; and two great great grandsons. The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice, Anita Snyder, Rick Grant, and Tonya Hardy. Funeral service will be conducted 2p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
