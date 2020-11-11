Thank you for Reading.

RUTH CHAMBERS, 80, of Bidwell, Ohio, widow of Floyd Chambers, died Nov. 9 in Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was a retired LPN from Arbors of Gallipolis Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will follow in Addison-Reynolds Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rodney Church of Light and/or Jenkins Care Community, 142 Jenkins Memorial Road, Wellston, OH 45692. 

