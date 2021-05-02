RUTH E. OSBORN TAYLOR, 95, went to be with the Lord at her home in Augusta, Georgia, on November 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Osborn, and mother, Grace Newman Osborn; her husband, Donald E. Taylor; her son, Michael E. Taylor; four sisters and two brothers. She grew up in the Kellogg area of West Huntington, then moved to Proctorville, Ohio, as a young wife and mother. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion, VFW and DAV. She loved music, history, literature, gardening and was an avid bowler to age 89. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen E. Taylor; granddaughters, Margaret Reed, Grace DiGiacomo and Cassandra Seltzer; grandsons, Michael Taylor and Timothy Taylor; six great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandsons; and one great-great-granddaughter. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and her two little dogs, Georgie Girl Too and Ebony Pearl. A memorial in her honor will be held on May 8, 2021, for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Research Program is appreciated.

