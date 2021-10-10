RUTH GODSCHALK, of Cape Coral, Fla., cherished mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was 74 years old. Ruth Jean Eaton was born on January 14, 1947, in Huntington. She was the first born to the late Guy and Mary (Short) Eaton. She grew up in Proctorville, Ohio, and graduated from Fairland High School. Ruthie retired from the City of Cape Coral in 2009 after 15 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting and trips to the zoo. Surviving are her two daughters and son, Danette Lemaster, Raymond Lemaster, Mary Godschalk; five grandchildren, Jennifer Walker, Amanda (Keith) Price, Anthony Ripley, Danielle Ripley, Olivia Sutton; four great-grandchildren, AJ Chapman, Jordan Chapman, Tierra Pierce, Ashlynn Ripley; one great-great-grandson, Karter Chapman; and her sister, Teresa Clark. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Eaton. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

