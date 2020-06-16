Essential reporting in volatile times.

RUTHANNA PAYTON, 91, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Payton was born December 11, 1928, in Scottown, Ohio, a daughter to the late William Henry and Bonnie Warren Myers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Nelson Payton, whom she married April 5, 1947. Mrs. Payton was a graduate of Waterloo High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of Fox Fairview Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing, quilting and baking her award-winning sugar cookies. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter Connie Brownstead; granddaughter Lyndi O'Keefe; six sisters and four brothers. She is survived by three daughters, Vickie Payton of Ironton, Bonnie (Jim) O'Keefe of South Point, Ohio and Lorrie (Tim) Mulvaney of Catlettsburg, Ky.; six grandchildren, Chris Brownstead, Heath (Lori) Brownstead, Kellie O'Keefe Childers, Patrick Mulvaney, Justin Mulvaney and Sarah Mulvaney; eleven great-grandchildren; brother Donald (Kay) Myers of Waterloo, Ohio; sister Thelma (Dale) Brown of Pedro, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, and visitation will be Tuesday from noon until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Payton family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

