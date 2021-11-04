SALLY CHILDERS WILLIS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Wyngate Proctorville. She was born on July 29, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Virgil and Ruby Bowen Childers. She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Willis; stepson, Steven Willis; and partner, Robert Fietsam. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Matthias) Krampe; son, Kenny (Michelle) Highberger; grandchildren, Gretchen and Hannah Highberger; sisters, Geraldine Adkins, Donna (John) Thomas and Bernice Forman; stepson, Scott Willis; close friends, Sandra (Randall) Bone, Sue (Jerè) Gilpin and Sandra Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, an RN at St. Mary’s Medical Center, and her friends said she was brilliant-minded and full of love. Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Foundation, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, WV 25702 or at www.mountainhealthfoundations.org/donate. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

