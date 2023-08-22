The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sally Lavonne Wiley
SALLY LAVONNE "NANCE" WILEY, 79, of Ironton, Ohio, previously of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Close to Home in Ironton, Ohio. Nance is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel "Skip" Wiley, her parents, John (Vera) Metcalf and Ruth Johnston, and her daughter, Julie Ann McGreevy.

She is survived by her nephew, William Gregory (Kathy) Barnetson of Americus, Georgia; grandson Tyler (Kelsey) Derflinger of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren Skylar Ann Derflinger and Braylon Rogers; sister-in-law Beth Ann Barnetson of Hudson, Florida; and niece Suzanne R. (Michael) Kiggin of Powell, Ohio.

