Sally Lavonne Wiley

SALLY LAVONNE "NANCE" WILEY, 79, of Ironton, Ohio, previously of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Close to Home in Ironton, Ohio. Nance is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel "Skip" Wiley, her parents, John (Vera) Metcalf and Ruth Johnston, and her daughter, Julie Ann McGreevy.
She is survived by her nephew, William Gregory (Kathy) Barnetson of Americus, Georgia; grandson Tyler (Kelsey) Derflinger of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren Skylar Ann Derflinger and Braylon Rogers; sister-in-law Beth Ann Barnetson of Hudson, Florida; and niece Suzanne R. (Michael) Kiggin of Powell, Ohio.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
MATTHEW RYAN NORRIS, 29 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Fun…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.