SAMP DOUGLAS JOHNSON, 47, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away on July 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on April 30, 1975, in Huntington, W.Va., to Kathy and Samp Johnson. He grew up in Crown City, Ohio, and attended Hannan Trace Elementary School and Buckeye Career Center. He graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College and worked at Keaton's Collision Center. Samp leaves behind his son, Sampson (Autumn Cook) Johnson; brother John (Nikki) Johnson; parents; and a host of family and friends who loved him. He was a past master of Crown City #536 F&M. He was the former Mayor of Crown City. He was also a member of the Crown City Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Danny Evans officiating. Masonic Rites will be at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

