SAMP DOUGLAS JOHNSON, 47, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away on July 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on April 30, 1975, in Huntington, W.Va., to Kathy and Samp Johnson. He grew up in Crown City, Ohio, and attended Hannan Trace Elementary School and Buckeye Career Center. He graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College and worked at Keaton's Collision Center. Samp leaves behind his son, Sampson (Autumn Cook) Johnson; brother John (Nikki) Johnson; parents; and a host of family and friends who loved him. He was a past master of Crown City #536 F&M. He was the former Mayor of Crown City. He was also a member of the Crown City Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Danny Evans officiating. Masonic Rites will be at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Schedule of Events
- Here's where to find fireworks, events this Fourth of July weekend
- HMDA donates land for Marshall University baseball stadium
- Former Cabell Midland star Jakob Caudill fighting for life
- A year after opioid trial ends, judge rules law falls short of Cabell, Huntington claims
- 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Schedule of Events
- Fourth of July events planned across region
- Nathaniel Clay Anderson
- Man arrested after fatal stabbing outside of Sheetz
- LeSage Natural reaches agreement to provide water to world’s first all-ADA compliant hotel
Collections
- Photos: Funeral procession for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams
- Photos: Hershel “Woody” Williams memorial service in Charleston
- Photos: Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade
- Photos: ‘Godspell’ rehearsal at Barboursville Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Fly In Cafe Fourth of July Celebration
- Photos: Dawg Dazzle 2022
- Photos: Milton Independence Day Celebration
- Photos: Summer Ice Cream Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Symphonic and Jazz Band performance at Central Park
- Photos: Van Man Discs conducts Dynamic Discs Trilogy Challenge