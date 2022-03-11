SAMMY ADAMS, 72, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He was born November 7, 1949, in Wayne, W.Va., to the late Auda and Louisa Caldwell Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jack, Boyd, Virgil, John, Norman, Auda Jr. and Lucian; sisters, Della Isaacs and Erie Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Barbara “Bobbi” Adams; daughter, Samantha (Sean) Maroudis; son, Brandon (Kelly) Adams; special grandchild, Abigail Frazier; and numerous other siblings, nieces and nephews. Sammy was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and was of Baptist faith. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

