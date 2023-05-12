Sammy Kaye Jr. Suiter
SYSTEM

SAMMY KAYE SUITER JR., 51 of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at King's Daughter's Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Jesse Simmons on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Sammy was born on January 28, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Sammy K. Suiter Sr. and the late Linda Suiter. Sammy lived a life in service to his community; he was a paramedic for 32 years, a volunteer firefighter for 39 years, a 911 dispatcher for 5 years, and since 2015 has served as the Health Department Administrator for Lincoln County, W.Va. Sammy had a love for music listening and playing. He played tuba for the Marshall University Marching Thunder for 4 years. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Suiter. Sammy is survived by his father; his wife of 29 years, Julie Suiter; and one stepdaughter and son-in-law, Melissa (Matt) Cordle. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you