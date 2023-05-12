Sammy Kaye Jr. Suiter

SAMMY KAYE SUITER JR., 51 of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at King's Daughter's Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Jesse Simmons on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Sammy was born on January 28, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Sammy K. Suiter Sr. and the late Linda Suiter. Sammy lived a life in service to his community; he was a paramedic for 32 years, a volunteer firefighter for 39 years, a 911 dispatcher for 5 years, and since 2015 has served as the Health Department Administrator for Lincoln County, W.Va. Sammy had a love for music listening and playing. He played tuba for the Marshall University Marching Thunder for 4 years. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Suiter. Sammy is survived by his father; his wife of 29 years, Julie Suiter; and one stepdaughter and son-in-law, Melissa (Matt) Cordle. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Orval Restaurant Group continues to grow in Tri-State
- Rice transfer quarterback commits to Marshall
- Frito-Lay's new $16 million distribution center unveiled in Scott Depot
- Sectional softball: Midland finishes off Lincoln County
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Marshall lands another McCloud
- Factors outside city complicate Huntington flooding
- Deputy who fatally struck teen while driving cruiser won't face charges
- Eastgate Shopping Plaza sells for over $1.7 million at public auction
- Molly Rosson Webb DeBrule
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland Prom 2023
- Photos: Grand Patrician Resort Golf Course grand opening
- Photos: Sectional final, Cabell Midland defeats Lincoln County 3-2
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Ribbon cutting for Frito-Lay's new distributing center
- Photos: Huntington baseball defeats Cabell Midland, 6-4
- Photos: Spring Valley baseball defeats Huntington, 7-1
- Photos: 51st Cabell County Special Olympics
- Photos: Heritage Farm's annual Spring Festival
- Photos: High school softball sectionals, Lincoln County vs. Cabell Midland