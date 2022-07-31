SAMUEL H. BAUER, 61, of Rutland, Ohio, passed away Thursday July 28, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Pastor Joe Nott officiating. Burial will be in Baden Presbyterian Cemetery. Sam was born December 21, 1960 in Pt. Pleasant, W.Va., a son of the late Manford Harold and Clara Evelyn Gleason Bauer. He is survived by his wife, Pebbles Bauer, with whom he just celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his son, Nathan (Mandi) Spencer; grandchildren, Nicholas and Layla Spencer; brother, Manford "Butch" Bauer; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Sam was a faithful employee of Toyota (Buffalo, W.Va.). He loved spending time with his wife and family, fishing and collecting bottles. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. till service time at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

