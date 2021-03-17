SAMUEL “IKE” WILLIAMS, 58, of Ironton, father of Beth Ann Williams of Pedro, Ohio, Kala Beth Markins of Rock Camp, Ohio, and Samuel Joseph Williams of South Point, Ohio, died March 14 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 19 at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; burial following in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

