SANDRA ELAINE PERDUE (RN), 77, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, June 3, peacefully in her sleep. Sandy was born April 10, 1944, to the late Charles Hicks and Iris Hall in Stokesbury, W.Va., later making her home in Freedom, Ohio. Sandy graduated from Buffalo High School in 1962 and received her Baccalaureate degree in Nursing from the University of Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, John Perdue; sons, Gary Michael (Jennie) of Kent, Ohio, Bruce Edward (Darla) of Bear, Del., and Steven Eugene (Sherri) of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; five grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua, Andrew, Elise and Amelia Perdue; one step-granddaughter, Erika; one great-grandson, Evan Spencer; brother, Tom (Scrappy) Hicks; sister, Charlotte (Sam) Webb; and numerous nephews and nieces. Sandy had a passion for books, horses and her dogs (Harley and Disney). She spent many summers showing horses at the Randolph Fair and other area events. She loved her family deeply, had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who loved her. Private arrangements will be held through Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Interim HealthCare Hospice of Coshocton, OH, 499 S. 2nd St., Coshocton, OH 43812, or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, 111 Dollywood Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, or donate online at https://imaginationlibrary.com. Condolences and memories of Sandra may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
