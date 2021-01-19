SANDRA KAY McCLARY THACKER, 70 of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at her home. She was born October 23, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Gray McClary and Juanita Riddle. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Thacker Jr.; daughter, Fonda Carter (Allen Massie); a special grandson, Tanner; one sister, Carolyn Bailey; and two brothers, Gray McClary Jr. and Joey Riddle (Karen). She had one brother, Roger Dale McClary, who died at an early age that she had never forgotten and loved dearly. There will be no services. Burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Hospice. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

