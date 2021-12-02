SANDRA KAY ROWE, 76, of Ironton, wife of Bernard Rowe, died Nov. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. She was a retired case manager from West Virginia Job and Family Services. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 6 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hours before service. www.slackandwallace.com.

