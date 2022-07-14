Sandra Lee Bevans
SANDRA LEE BEVANS, 81, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday July 12, 2022. She was born on November 5, 1940, in Russell, Ky., to the late Homer and Dorothy Regina Lindsey Edwards. Sandy is survived by her husband Charles Bevans, whom she absolutely adored. Sandy was a loving mother to three children, Debbie, Bobby and Chris. She was an adored grandmother of six grandchildren Jeremy, Amber, Tanner, Chase, Abigail and Seth and a great-grandmother to Quinton, Abel and Elenora. She is also survived by her four siblings, Brenda, Cheri, Jack and Tracy. Sandy loved her family more than anything in this world. She devoted her entire life to them. She will be greatly missed and will be in our hearts forever. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

