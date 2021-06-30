SANDRA LEE WHITMORE, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery. She was born March 30, 1959, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Davey Lee and Ethel Joyce Vernon Bartrum. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Whitmore, and one brother, Davey Bartrum. She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly McCann of Proctorville; two sons and daughter-in-law, Greg and Karen Bartrum and Joseph Whitmore, all of Proctorville, and Jeremy McCann, who was raised like a son; one sister, Debbie Moore of Huntington; one brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Gale McComas of Barboursville; and seven grandchildren, Kailee McCann, Nathan McCann, Shelby McCann, Shayna Bartrum, Jordan Bartrum, Lexie Whitmore and Dominic Whitmore. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wallace Funeral Home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

