Sandra Lee Williamson
SYSTEM

SANDRA LEE WILLIAMSON, 76, was born to the late Luella Easterday Jeancola in Lodi, Ohio. She was a follower of Jesus Christ and a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. She loved baking wedding cakes, some of which were featured in cake decorating magazines and catering weddings. She retired from the Fairland school system after thirty plus years. She loved and cherished her family and was the best wife, mom, and grandmother anyone could ask for. Sandy is survived by her husband, Drew; daughters: Rhonda (Lonnie) Black, Debbie (Rick) Wise, Teresa (Chris) Staten; grandchildren: Brandon and Ryon Black, Kyle and Erika Wise, Alexis Mullins, Taylor Wireman, and Ty Staten; great grandchildren: Owen, Coltin, Nadia, Peyton, Elli, Baker, Eli, Ozzie, and Pratt; brother, Larry Tanner; and sister, Carol Campbell. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Glenn Tanner and Sheila Gull. Donations can be made to the Gideons for distributions of Bibles. A graveside service will be held at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. The graveside service will be at noon on Tuesday July 19, 2022. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you