SANDRA LOU JOHNSON, 76 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Vernon Cemetery, Wheelersburg, Ohio, with Pastor Mike Dillon officiating. Sandra was born January 23, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lewis Garrett and Janice Chapman Burton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Johnson, a brother, Greg Burton and a nephew, Chris Poff. Survivors include two sons, Timothy (Jaclyn) Johnson of Chesapeake and Joseph Johnson of Wheelersburg, Ohio; two sisters, Vicki Poff and Judy Burton, both of Huntington; one brother, Steve (Jewell) Burton of Prichard, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Madison Boylan, Bobbi-Leigh Johnson, Jessi Johnson and Cheyenne Farrell; and her best friend and cousin, Connie Webb of Huntington. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Salvation Army of Huntington. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

