SANDRA LYNN LEFFINGWELL, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at home. She was born May 20, 1957, in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, daughter of Vivian Adkins of Proctorville, Ohio, and the late Donald Adkins. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Donetta McNeely, and a brother, Jeffery Allen Adkins. She was a retired hairdresser from JCPenney. Along with her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Trish Finley of Proctorville, Ohio; a son, Jeff Leffingwell of Proctorville, Ohio, and his father, Fred Leffingwell; five grandchildren, Lexy, Rayne, Idalena, Evan and Carson; one sister, Vada Paugh of Lexington, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. Eddie Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you