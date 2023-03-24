SARA ANN CARMAN, 88 of Hamilton, Ohio, formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of Clyde Vernon Carman Sr., died March 21 in Glen Meadows Care Center. She had worked at the South Point Holiday Inn. Funeral will be at noon March 27 at Phillips Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours from Monday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Bella Care Hospice (Cincinnati Region), 4340 Glendale Milford Road Suite 160, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

