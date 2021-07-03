SARA FRANCES MORGAN, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born October 8, 1940, to the late John and Freda Nolan. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Frederick Morgan; brothers, Billy Edmonds and Alfred Nolan; and one sister, Phyllis Jean Nolan. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Vicki (Greg) Wood, Judy (Perry) Estep and Tracy (Scott) McComas; grandchildren, Meagan Bonecutter, Kyle Wood, Mandy Eggleton, Chris McComas, Carie McComas, Jesse McComas and Ace Estep; 13 great-grandchildren, with two more arriving soon; along with one brother, John Nolan. She also leaves behind her beloved fur baby, Harley. Sara had a great love of all animals, loved being outside working in her yard, and enjoyed her weekly lunch outings with her daughters. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. “We Love You, Mom.” Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.

