SARABETH LUTZ PARKER, 56, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Friday, August 20, 2021, in King’s Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Ky.
Sarabeth was born August 10, 1965, to the late Saralyn Akins Lutz and Gary Lutz of Ironton. Sarabeth was a 1983 graduate of Ironton High School and was very grounded in her faith as a member of Central Christian Church.
She retired after 30 years as a transcriptionist for Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Ky. Sarabeth was a wonderful wife, mother, Nonna, daughter, sister and friend. She was a gentle soul who met everyone with a warm smile and a kind word. She loved spending time at the beach with family and friends.
Living her entire life in Ironton, she naturally loved rooting for the Tigers and the Buckeyes. She loved the euchre games, pitting her and Deb against other family members. She also enjoyed the monthly "Card Club" get together with friends, although they didn't spend much time playing cards. She and daughter Kayla were the best of friends and inseparable. Sarabeth liked nothing better than loving on her grandchildren. She and D hit the lottery when they married one another, and they spent 35 wonderful, loving years together.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her mother- and father-in-law, Patricia and John Parker; sister-in-law, Kathy Parker; and a brother-in-law, Doug Harper.
In addition to her father, she is survived by Dennis Parker, whom she married August 2, 1986; her daughter, Kayla (Brice) Roach of Ironton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Easton and Everly Roach and a grandson expected in January; sister, Debra (Bud) Christian of Richmond, Ky.; brother, David (Paige) Lutz of Lexington, Ky.; four sisters-in-law, Sheilah Harper, Pam (Bobby) Rowe, Debbie Parker and Linda Parker, all of Ironton; seven nieces and nephews, Todd (Ashley) Christian of Louisville, Ky., Zack (Christie) Christian of Richmond, Ky., Seth (Danielle Bernard) Christian of Lexington, Ky., Sydney (Kyle) DeLong of Lexington, Ky., Dustin (Kelsey) Harper of Pedro, Ohio, Shane (Heather) Harper of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Parker Rowe of Ironton, Ohio; and her sweet dog, Zoe.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Central Christian Church, 1541 S 7th St., Ironton, with Minister Willie Purdee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
To offer condolences to the Parker family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.