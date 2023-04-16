Sarah Ann Gillespie
SARAH ANN GILLESPIE, 50 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Russell Scott; mother Carolyn Sue Thompson Scott and sister Amy Scott. She is survived by her husband, Edward Howard Gillespie; daughter Brittany (Talena) Hogan; granddaughter Paisley Hogan; brother Joe (Mindy) Scott; aunts Patricia Bennett, Doris Thompson, Terry Beitzel; brother-in-law Patrick (Maureen) Gillespie; sister-in-law Evangeline Fleshman; her dear friends, Dana Skipworth, Angie Chatterton, Sarah Marth, Joelle (Gregory) Mendes, Dion Ratliff; her three beloved fur babies, along with several nieces, nephews and close friends. Sarah was an avid romance reader and loved to travel. She loved her Indie Authors that were a part of the Book Community. She was also a member of Christ Temple Church. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

