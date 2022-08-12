SARAH FRANCES HAMMONDS WHITEHEAD, 85, of Ironton, widow of Richard L. Whitehead, died Aug. 10 in Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She had worked as a nurse aide at Lawrence County General Hospital and a Manager at L&J's Restaurant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, 45662 or First Tabernacle Church, 1301 S 10th St., Ironton, 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

