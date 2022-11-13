Saundra Jean Schenk
SAUNDRA JEAN "CINDY" SCHENK, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday November 10, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was born June 25, 1944 to the late Ralph and Mary Jane Schenk. In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her two brothers, Phil and Jack Schenk. She is survived by her two sisters in law, Mabel Schenk, with whom she made her home, and Sue Schenk. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, all of which she loved like they were her own. She was a member of Union United Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. She enjoyed being the Church Choir Librarian and singing in the choir. She made many close friends over the years, the Whitley family, Connie Clark, Madonna Callicoat and David Little just to name a few. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, lead by Pastor Jamie Klaiber. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Pallbearers will be: Kevin Fuller, Wyatt Schenk, Tyler Sammons, Blake Sammons, Kris Sammons and Darren Colburn. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

