Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SCOTT ALLISON, 54, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Ron Allison of Bidwell, Ohio, died Oct. 22. He worked for the city of Gallipolis and had managed West Virginia Electric in Gallipolis. Gallipolis Elks Lodge 107 service will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, with funeral service following at Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Monday at the church. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 27, Mound Hill Cemetery. www.willisfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.