SCOTT HOWARD KIMBLER, 81 of Crown City, Ohio, became a child of God and went to rejoice with his Heavenly Father, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 27, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va., to the late David and Mary Ann Carver Kimbler. He was also preceded in death by three brothers: Taylor Dean Kimbler and James "Jim" Kimbler, both of Ceredo, W.Va., and Noah Kimbler of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters: Norma Sue Beckly of Prichard, W.Va., and Margaret Pugh of Huntington, W.Va.; and one nephew, Roger Kimbler of Ceredo, W.Va. Scott is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Hale of Kenova, W.Va., and Thelma Frasher of Fort Gay, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews; a special daughter, Janet (Greg) Brammer of Crown City, with whom he made his home; a special grandson, Shawn (Tiffany) Brammer of South Point, Ohio; and a very special great-granddaughter, Brinleigh Brammer also of South Point, Ohio. Scott came to Proctorville in 1957 to work on Mannon dairy farm, becoming a big part of their family. He also worked on the Ronk dairy farm and for Riley Development Company of Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Frank Donnelly officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
