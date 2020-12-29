SCOTTY LEE TURLEY, 56, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. He was born February 7, 1964, in Huntington, son of Harold W. and Patty L. Fulks Turley of Crown City, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two children, Johnathan Turley and Lee White; two siblings, Lisa Ross and Tracy Clark; and maternal grandmother, Geraldine Fulks. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Harding Fulks; and paternal grandparents, William and Betty Turley. The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregiver, Tammy White. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

