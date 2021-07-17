SHANE WORKMAN, 43, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Mary Burcham Taylor Workman, died July 15 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
