SHARON “SIS” HOOVER THOMPSON, 77, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born on February 6, 1943, in Athalia, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Juanita Wilgus Hoover; husband, Richard “Tommy” Thompson; one brother, David Hoover; and one sister, Andrea Shamblin. She retired from Peoples Bank. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Jeanette Horton and her family; one sister, Sandra DeLapa; and several nieces and nephews. Private family graveside service will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

