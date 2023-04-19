SHARON KAY FORD ODEKIRK, 85 of Ironton, Ohio, passed away at Community Hospice on Friday, April 14, 2023. She was born June 4, 1937, in Coal Grove, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wilbur "Huck" Ford and Hester Ford. She was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Kent Odekirk; a stepmother, Virginia Ford; and brothers Oakey Ford and Rodger Ford. Sharon was a 1955 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Ashland Junior College. Later Sharon and her husband were owners of Lawco Disposal Company in Hanging Rock, Ohio. Sharon is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard A. Odekirk; son Mark (Cindy) Odekirk of St. Augustine, Fla.; daughter Cynthia "Cindy" (Larry) Anderson of Ironton, Ohio; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many loving friends. Sharon devoted much of her time to the care and advocating for education and developmental opportunities for her son Steven and other developmentally disabled children by serving as a board member and board President of Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities. Sharon also participated with her husband in the motor-corps as a member of the Motoretts at El Hasa Shrine Temple in Ashland, Ky. There will be a celebration of life at First Presbyterian Church of Ironton, Ohio, on April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Ironton's Bell Tower Restoration Project. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
