SHARON SEAGRAVES, 60, of Ironton, widow of Chester Seagraves, died Sept. 15 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Tags
