SHARRON JACK OWENS, 79, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Paul Owens, died Nov. 27 in Otterbein Nursing Home, Lebanon, Ohio. At her request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a late date. Donations are suggested to Finley Chapel U.M. Church, PO Box 372, Proctorville, OH 45669. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
