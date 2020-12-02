SHARRON JACK OWENS, 79, wife of Paul Owens, passed away November 27, 2020, in Otterbein Nursing Home, Lebanon, Ohio. Sharron was born January 2, 1941, to the late Donald and Alice Nichols Jack. She was a 1958 graduate of Fairland High School and a member of Finley Chapel U.M. Church for 67 years. She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Maria Jack. In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by a daughter, Kristy (Matthew) French; two grandsons, Niles and Liam French; brother, James (Sue) Jack; and sister, Barbara Jack; also several cherished nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a late date. In lieu of flowers, any remembrance of Sharron may be made to Finley Chapel U.M. Church, PO Box 372, Proctorville, OH 45669. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

