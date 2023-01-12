SHAUN LEE SLONE, 44 of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born on October 28, 1978, in Welch, W.Va., a son of William and Brenda Robert Slone. He is also survived by fiancée Crystal Lucas; four daughters, Maria Slone, Julie Mays, Heavenly Lucas and Brooklyn Lucas; two sons, Shaun Michael Slone and Jordan Lee Slone; two sisters, April Slone and Vicki Sexton; seven grandchildren, Shaelyn, Kevin, Terrance, Nevaeh, Kairi, Jasmine and Aubriella; and host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
