Shaun Lee Slone
SYSTEM

SHAUN LEE SLONE, 44 of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born on October 28, 1978, in Welch, W.Va., a son of William and Brenda Robert Slone. He is also survived by fiancée Crystal Lucas; four daughters, Maria Slone, Julie Mays, Heavenly Lucas and Brooklyn Lucas; two sons, Shaun Michael Slone and Jordan Lee Slone; two sisters, April Slone and Vicki Sexton; seven grandchildren, Shaelyn, Kevin, Terrance, Nevaeh, Kairi, Jasmine and Aubriella; and host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you