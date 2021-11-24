SHAWN CALVIN STOWERS, 50, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died Nov. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was the owner of Stowers Discount Carpet and Stowers Carolina Bar B Cue. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
