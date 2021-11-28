SHAWN CALVIN STOWERS, 50, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born September 19, 1971, the son of Corbett Stowers and the late Dorothy Ann Coe Stowers. He was the former owner of Stowers Discount Carpet and Stowers Carolina Bar-B-Que. He is survived by one sister, Shannon (Kenny) Barton of Chesapeake, Ohio, and one brother, Shelton (Desirae) Stowers of Huntington; nieces and nephews, Ethan Marcum, Carter Marcum, Collin Marcum, Kaeden Barton, Kendall Barton, Addison Glenn, Kian Barton and Claire Hall. Shawn had a vast number of friends and loved so many people. The family wants to extend gratitude toward Stewart’s Hot Dogs and Bombshells Burgers & BBQ for allowing Shawn to continue doing what he loved, serving others with his relentless work ethic. Shawn attended Huntington East High School and Cabell County Vo-Tech. He was a Boy Scout and outdoors person. He loved children and loved teasing them, as he remained a kid at heart. He enjoyed taking little ones to feed fish and enjoyed spending time with friends and family; he was certainly a “people person.” Shawn took many trips to Amish country and appreciated their way of life. He loved the beach and found serenity there. Shawn knew a little something about everything. He was a matter-of-fact kind of person, often misunderstood for his bold and unfiltered conduct. He was known as “Red,” “Big Red,” “Big-Un,” “Shawnferd,” “Gentle Giant,” “Shawnsy” and “Uncle Shawn.” Shawn was well-known for his red hair, obnoxious antics and his integrity. He was proud of everything his hands made and relished when people enjoyed it. He was a hard worker and humble in his giving to people, even as a child. Shawn loved his church family and never lost faith in God. He was an overcomer. Despite his modest beginnings and latter health issues, he prevailed to become a successful businessman, investor, collector and giver. He persevered through life. He will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, near Barboursville. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Memorial donations in Shawn’s memory may be made to Oasis Christian Church, P.O. Box 362, Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
